Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring!



Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and updated cabinets and backsplash. Main level has an open floor plan & spacious living room that soaks up the sun! The top floor has three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The lower level also offers a spacious living area with fireplace, updated full bathroom and laundry room.



Enjoy the three season porch overlooking your patio and well maintained private yard. Driveway provides off street parking. Conveniently located across from Sligo Creek Park trails and less than 1 mile from Forest Glen Metro!



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com for questions or to schedule a showing!



Lease terms:

Available May 15th

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Pets considered case by case

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



