Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:04 AM

1513 Woodman Ave

1513 Woodman Avenue · (301) 656-8765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20902
Forest Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1513 Woodman Ave · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring!

Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and updated cabinets and backsplash. Main level has an open floor plan & spacious living room that soaks up the sun! The top floor has three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The lower level also offers a spacious living area with fireplace, updated full bathroom and laundry room.

Enjoy the three season porch overlooking your patio and well maintained private yard. Driveway provides off street parking. Conveniently located across from Sligo Creek Park trails and less than 1 mile from Forest Glen Metro!

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com for questions or to schedule a showing!

Lease terms:
Available May 15th
12 month minimum lease
No smoking
Pets considered case by case
Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4847224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Woodman Ave have any available units?
1513 Woodman Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1513 Woodman Ave have?
Some of 1513 Woodman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Woodman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Woodman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Woodman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Woodman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Woodman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Woodman Ave does offer parking.
Does 1513 Woodman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Woodman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Woodman Ave have a pool?
No, 1513 Woodman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Woodman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1513 Woodman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Woodman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Woodman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Woodman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Woodman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
