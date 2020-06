Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful split level with living room and dining room with wood floors. Large renovated kitchen and porch on 1sr floor.3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on 2nd floor. Carpeted family room, full bath and laundry on lower level. Large backyard. GeneratorRent includes gutter cleaning, generator maintenance and gardening service 4x per year. Close to transportation and schools. No pets. No smoking. Available August 5th. AVAILABLE FOR 1 YEAR ONLY.