Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful updated TH located in quite neighborhood with green areas and playgrounds, walking distance to Forest Glen Metro and a few minutes drive to the beltway with convenient access to all places in the DC metro area. TH offers Three Bedrooms and Den, plus 2 Full BA with travertine marble plus 2 Half baths. Ample Master Bedroom with great natural light. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. 2 reserved parking spaces in front of unit. Must See! Property available immediately.