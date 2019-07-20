All apartments in Forest Glen
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

10223 Green Holly Terr.

10223 Green Holly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Green Holly Terrace, Forest Glen, MD 20902
Forest Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious three bedroom townhouse located minutes from METRO - A charming three bedroom, two full and two half bath town house located minutes away from Forest Glen Metro. Enter the house into foyer with coat closet and half bath. Sunken living room (16x14), located just off the foyer, is carpeted. Separate formal dining room has hardwood floors (12x13). The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, electric range, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Kitchen also has plenty of cabinet space and brand new granite counter tops. Sliding glass doors off of kitchen lead out onto a large deck at the back of the house. Stairs off the kitchen lead up to the second floor. The master bedroom (11x17) includes a full bath and a double closet. Two additional bedrooms are (10x10) and (9x9). All bedrooms are carpeted. A full hall bath is located among the bedrooms on the upper level. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (20x17) and a gas fireplace along with half bath. Sliding glass doors lead out onto a patio and fenced-in backyard as well as a powder room. Unfinished laundry room has lots of storage space.
No pets, please.

2 reserved parking spaces are included in the rent. Tenant pays electric/water/cable/phone/internet.

Please Call or Text WMS to inquire at 240-997-3585. No pets, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2137163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have any available units?
10223 Green Holly Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have?
Some of 10223 Green Holly Terr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Green Holly Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Green Holly Terr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Green Holly Terr. pet-friendly?
No, 10223 Green Holly Terr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. offer parking?
Yes, 10223 Green Holly Terr. offers parking.
Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10223 Green Holly Terr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have a pool?
No, 10223 Green Holly Terr. does not have a pool.
Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have accessible units?
No, 10223 Green Holly Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10223 Green Holly Terr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10223 Green Holly Terr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10223 Green Holly Terr. does not have units with air conditioning.
