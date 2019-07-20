10223 Green Holly Terr.

Amenities

Spacious three bedroom townhouse located minutes from METRO - A charming three bedroom, two full and two half bath town house located minutes away from Forest Glen Metro. Enter the house into foyer with coat closet and half bath. Sunken living room (16x14), located just off the foyer, is carpeted. Separate formal dining room has hardwood floors (12x13). The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, electric range, microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Kitchen also has plenty of cabinet space and brand new granite counter tops. Sliding glass doors off of kitchen lead out onto a large deck at the back of the house. Stairs off the kitchen lead up to the second floor. The master bedroom (11x17) includes a full bath and a double closet. Two additional bedrooms are (10x10) and (9x9). All bedrooms are carpeted. A full hall bath is located among the bedrooms on the upper level. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (20x17) and a gas fireplace along with half bath. Sliding glass doors lead out onto a patio and fenced-in backyard as well as a powder room. Unfinished laundry room has lots of storage space.

2 reserved parking spaces are included in the rent. Tenant pays electric/water/cable/phone/internet.



