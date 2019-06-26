3234 CANTERBURY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Available 08/01/19 Fallston Rancher - Property Id: 132627



Newly renovated rancher features:

Refinished hardwood floors throughout

New stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops

1600 sqft above grade, open floor plan

Large sunroom addition overlooking large backyard

Formal dining room

Large unfinished basement with new washer/dryer

Central AC, street service natural gas heating

Quiet neighborhood without through streets

Fallston school district- Youth Benefit Elementary (new school building 2017), Fallston Middle, Fallston High

Extremely close to Jacksonville, Baldwin, Monkton, Jarrettsville. Very convenient to Hunt Valley, Bel Air, Towson.

