All apartments in Fallston
Find more places like 3234 CANTERBURY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fallston, MD
/
3234 CANTERBURY LANE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3234 CANTERBURY LANE

3234 Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3234 Canterbury Lane, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Fallston Rancher - Property Id: 132627

Newly renovated rancher features:
Refinished hardwood floors throughout
New stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops
1600 sqft above grade, open floor plan
Large sunroom addition overlooking large backyard
Formal dining room
Large unfinished basement with new washer/dryer
Central AC, street service natural gas heating
Quiet neighborhood without through streets
Fallston school district- Youth Benefit Elementary (new school building 2017), Fallston Middle, Fallston High
Extremely close to Jacksonville, Baldwin, Monkton, Jarrettsville. Very convenient to Hunt Valley, Bel Air, Towson.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132627
Property Id 132627

(RLNE4977260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have any available units?
3234 CANTERBURY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fallston, MD.
What amenities does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have?
Some of 3234 CANTERBURY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 CANTERBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3234 CANTERBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 CANTERBURY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE offer parking?
No, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have a pool?
No, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 CANTERBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3234 CANTERBURY LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBel Air North, MDBel Air, MDEdgewood, MDJoppatowne, MDPerry Hall, MDTimonium, MD
Carney, MDWhite Marsh, MDParkville, MDLutherville, MDOverlea, MDRossville, MDRiverside, MDMays Chapel, MDRosedale, MDMiddle River, MDPerryman, MDAberdeen, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community College