3234 CANTERBURY LANE

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Fallston Rancher - Property Id: 132627
Newly renovated rancher features:
Refinished hardwood floors throughout
New stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops
1600 sqft above grade, open floor plan
Large sunroom addition overlooking large backyard
Formal dining room
Large unfinished basement with new washer/dryer
Central AC, street service natural gas heating
Quiet neighborhood without through streets
Fallston school district- Youth Benefit Elementary (new school building 2017), Fallston Middle, Fallston High
Extremely close to Jacksonville, Baldwin, Monkton, Jarrettsville. Very convenient to Hunt Valley, Bel Air, Towson.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132627
(RLNE4977260)