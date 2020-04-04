5206 Maries Retreat Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage hot tub

Fairland Property - Property Id: 178357



Beautiful 3 bedroom spacious townhome with plenty storage within walking distance from shopping centers and a golf course in a great neighborhood very nice and quiet. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, bath fixtures and kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer is include on the 3rd floor adjacent to the Master bedroom. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, ceiling fan and luxurious jacuzzi tub for your relaxation needs. The property has a nice sized 2 car garage and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Section 8 is welcome.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178357

Property Id 178357



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5607138)