5206 Maries Retreat Dr

Beautiful 3 bedroom spacious townhome with plenty storage within walking distance from shopping centers and a golf course in a great neighborhood very nice and quiet. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, bath fixtures and kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer is include on the 3rd floor adjacent to the Master bedroom. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, ceiling fan and luxurious jacuzzi tub for your relaxation needs. The property has a nice sized 2 car garage and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Section 8 is welcome.
No Pets Allowed
