Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5206 Maries Retreat Dr

5206 Maries Retreat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Maries Retreat Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
hot tub
Fairland Property - Property Id: 178357

Beautiful 3 bedroom spacious townhome with plenty storage within walking distance from shopping centers and a golf course in a great neighborhood very nice and quiet. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, bath fixtures and kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer is include on the 3rd floor adjacent to the Master bedroom. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet, ceiling fan and luxurious jacuzzi tub for your relaxation needs. The property has a nice sized 2 car garage and 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Section 8 is welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178357
Property Id 178357

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have any available units?
5206 Maries Retreat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have?
Some of 5206 Maries Retreat Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 Maries Retreat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Maries Retreat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Maries Retreat Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr offers parking.
Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have a pool?
No, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have accessible units?
No, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 Maries Retreat Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 Maries Retreat Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

