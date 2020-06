Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Entire house for rent, includes 3-car garage and finished, in-law type basement w/own entrance. This house also FOR RENT w/o basement: See MDPG512970. Near new house with family/playroom on 2nd floor between 2 bedrooms. Huge MBR, family roomw/fireplace, 3-car garage. 30 min to DC; 30 min to Baltimore, and 20 min to Annapolis. Make application online at www.longandfoster.com. App fee = $55/adult, paid by credit card.