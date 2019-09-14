All apartments in Fairwood
13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:54 AM

13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR

13234 Saint James Sanctuary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13234 Saint James Sanctuary Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE...CARPET IS BEING REPLACED for New Tenants. Beautiful well-cared for end unit 2 car garage brick townhome featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, spacious kitchen with center island, upper family room with fireplace and walkout to deck, living room, dining room and lower family room with walkout to fenced yard. Relaxing owner's bedroom suite with separate tub and shower, and double vanity. Laundry room located on bedroom level. PETS WELCOMED. Enjoy the community amenities such as shopping, walking trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have any available units?
13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have?
Some of 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR currently offering any rent specials?
13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR is pet friendly.
Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR offer parking?
Yes, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR offers parking.
Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have a pool?
No, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR does not have a pool.
Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have accessible units?
No, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
