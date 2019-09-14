13234 SAINT JAMES SANCTUARY DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE...CARPET IS BEING REPLACED for New Tenants. Beautiful well-cared for end unit 2 car garage brick townhome featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, spacious kitchen with center island, upper family room with fireplace and walkout to deck, living room, dining room and lower family room with walkout to fenced yard. Relaxing owner's bedroom suite with separate tub and shower, and double vanity. Laundry room located on bedroom level. PETS WELCOMED. Enjoy the community amenities such as shopping, walking trails and more!