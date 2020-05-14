831 Eastern Ave

Amenities

Eastern Ave - Property Id: 255325



Beautifully renovated home available immediately. 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. New appliances and modern features include USB charging ports in every room. Conveniently located on DC line. Access to several Metro Stations. Convenient to 295 and other major highways.



Ideal for starter family, young professional or group of responsible students.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities Water, Electric, Gas and Cable



Ring and Security included in Rent.



Application, Background and Credit Check required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255325

No Pets Allowed



