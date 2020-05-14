All apartments in Fairmount Heights
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

831 Eastern Ave

831 Eastern Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

831 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Fairmount Heights, MD 20743
Fairmount Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Eastern Ave - Property Id: 255325

Beautifully renovated home available immediately. 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths. New appliances and modern features include USB charging ports in every room. Conveniently located on DC line. Access to several Metro Stations. Convenient to 295 and other major highways.

Ideal for starter family, young professional or group of responsible students.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities Water, Electric, Gas and Cable

Ring and Security included in Rent.

Application, Background and Credit Check required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255325
Property Id 255325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Eastern Ave have any available units?
831 Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount Heights, MD.
What amenities does 831 Eastern Ave have?
Some of 831 Eastern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
831 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 831 Eastern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairmount Heights.
Does 831 Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 831 Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 831 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Eastern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 831 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 831 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 831 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Eastern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Eastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Eastern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

