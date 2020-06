Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

CODE JRF***Absolutely beautiful recent renovation! Home has been converted into a super-spacious ONE bedroom colonial. Stainless steel appliances, large pantry in kitchen, washer/dryer. Beautiful floors, granite counter tops, deck off kitchen, spacious back yard. Lawn care included in the rent! Qualifying inc. 50K! On bus line, min. to Metro, on DC Line. Lawn care included in rent! ***NO PETS*** ***NO SMOKING IN UNIT***