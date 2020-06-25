3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, IMMACULATE like-new end-unit TOWN HOME built in 2007 with tons of upgrades and a 2-car garage PLUS 4 private spaces right in front just for this home! Lots of light throughout interior from ideal east/west exposure. Main Level: Gleaming hardwood floors throughout; formal foyer entry with coat closet, living room has french d! Lots of light throughout. Main Level: Gleaming hardwood floors throughout; foyer entry has coat closet, living room has french doors opening to front balcony, spacious center dining room in contemporary floor plan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with double oven, side-by-side refrigerator and built-in microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar and kitchen table space wrapped by bay window and gorgeous views...all this opens to spacious family room & large upper DECK overlooking nature. Upper Level: 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths; owners suite has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, spacious walk-in closet. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, fine quality Corian countertops, rich wood cabinets, large separate shower, deep soaking tub with private window overlooking trees so you can relax in privacy, private water closet. Wake up to nature! High-efficiency front-loading washer and dryer on bedroom level. Lower Level offers spacious rec room, fireplace, high ceilings, 2nd large DECK AND 3rd full bath! 2-car Garage. Easy access to Route 29/200/95/495, shops, restaurants, gorgeous Fairland Regional Park! Where else can you get all this and a wonderful Landlord?! This is AWESOME!