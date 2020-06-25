All apartments in Fairland
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7

3909 Chelsea Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Chelsea Park Lane, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, IMMACULATE like-new end-unit TOWN HOME built in 2007 with tons of upgrades and a 2-car garage PLUS 4 private spaces right in front just for this home! Lots of light throughout interior from ideal east/west exposure. Main Level: Gleaming hardwood floors throughout; formal foyer entry with coat closet, living room has french d! Lots of light throughout. Main Level: Gleaming hardwood floors throughout; foyer entry has coat closet, living room has french doors opening to front balcony, spacious center dining room in contemporary floor plan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with double oven, side-by-side refrigerator and built-in microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar and kitchen table space wrapped by bay window and gorgeous views...all this opens to spacious family room & large upper DECK overlooking nature. Upper Level: 3 bedrooms + 2 full baths; owners suite has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, spacious walk-in closet. Master bathroom has 2 sinks, fine quality Corian countertops, rich wood cabinets, large separate shower, deep soaking tub with private window overlooking trees so you can relax in privacy, private water closet. Wake up to nature! High-efficiency front-loading washer and dryer on bedroom level. Lower Level offers spacious rec room, fireplace, high ceilings, 2nd large DECK AND 3rd full bath! 2-car Garage. Easy access to Route 29/200/95/495, shops, restaurants, gorgeous Fairland Regional Park! Where else can you get all this and a wonderful Landlord?! This is AWESOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have any available units?
3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have?
Some of 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 currently offering any rent specials?
3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 pet-friendly?
No, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 offer parking?
Yes, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 offers parking.
Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have a pool?
No, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 does not have a pool.
Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have accessible units?
No, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 CHELSEA PARK LN #7 does not have units with air conditioning.

