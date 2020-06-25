All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 3821 Water Drop Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
3821 Water Drop Court
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

3821 Water Drop Court

3821 Water Drop Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

3821 Water Drop Court, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4-BR 4-baths Townhouse in great location - Property Id: 139846

This is a beautiful spacious three level 4 bedrooms 4 baths Townhouse located in Burtonsville Maryland. This home has a walkout basement, washer/dryer hooked up. This is an open floor plan with modern design on the main level with new hardwood flooring. You will have one assigned parking space and other available unassigned space.
This is a great community with Fairland park across the street, amenities available include pool, baseball, and tennis court. This house is conveniently located near Libraries, groceries store, restaurant, bus route. Few miles to downtown Silver Spring, 20 minutes drive to Washington DC and 25 minutes to Downtown Baltimore, short drive to route ICC/ MD 200/ route 32 and 29.
Available in now. Please note that the application, credit check, and security deposit is required. If interested, please call, text, or email me your name and phone to schedule viewing. My contact information is below Rowland Phone 202-607-1945. Email AAlaofin@gmail.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139846p
Property Id 139846

(RLNE5193399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Water Drop Court have any available units?
3821 Water Drop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3821 Water Drop Court have?
Some of 3821 Water Drop Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Water Drop Court currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Water Drop Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Water Drop Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Water Drop Court is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Water Drop Court offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Water Drop Court offers parking.
Does 3821 Water Drop Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 Water Drop Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Water Drop Court have a pool?
Yes, 3821 Water Drop Court has a pool.
Does 3821 Water Drop Court have accessible units?
No, 3821 Water Drop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Water Drop Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Water Drop Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Water Drop Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 Water Drop Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFairland Apartments with Gyms
Fairland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairland Apartments with Pools
Fairland Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDChevy Chase, MD
Bladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University