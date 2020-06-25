3821 Water Drop Court

Amenities

Beautiful 4-BR 4-baths Townhouse in great location



This is a beautiful spacious three level 4 bedrooms 4 baths Townhouse located in Burtonsville Maryland. This home has a walkout basement, washer/dryer hooked up. This is an open floor plan with modern design on the main level with new hardwood flooring. You will have one assigned parking space and other available unassigned space.

This is a great community with Fairland park across the street, amenities available include pool, baseball, and tennis court. This house is conveniently located near Libraries, groceries store, restaurant, bus route. Few miles to downtown Silver Spring, 20 minutes drive to Washington DC and 25 minutes to Downtown Baltimore, short drive to route ICC/ MD 200/ route 32 and 29.

Available in now. Please note that the application, credit check, and security deposit is required. If interested, please call, text, or email me your name and phone to schedule viewing. My contact information is below Rowland Phone 202-607-1945. Email AAlaofin@gmail.com.

