All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
3808 SWAN HOUSE CT
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

3808 SWAN HOUSE CT

3808 Swan House Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3808 Swan House Court, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN-READY HOME IN GOOD CONDITION! Upper level carpeted, main level hardwoods. Master bedroom with private bath and loft. Quiet cul-de-sac. Public transportation nearby. APPLICATION PROCESS: Rental application and processing must be done online. APPLICATION PROCESS: Go to this link: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/3808-Swan-House-Court-Burtonsville-MD-20866-293736350 and click on "RENTAL APPLICATION." $55 processing fee for each adult. ALSO NOTE: The Landlord has an employment relationship with the U.S. Dept of Housing and Urban Development. Because of a potential conflict of interest, the Landlord is not permitted to accept any HOC or similar public housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT have any available units?
3808 SWAN HOUSE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
Is 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT currently offering any rent specials?
3808 SWAN HOUSE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT pet-friendly?
No, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT offer parking?
Yes, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT offers parking.
Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT have a pool?
No, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT does not have a pool.
Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT have accessible units?
No, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 SWAN HOUSE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College