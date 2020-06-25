3808 SWAN HOUSE CT

Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN-READY HOME IN GOOD CONDITION! Upper level carpeted, main level hardwoods. Master bedroom with private bath and loft. Quiet cul-de-sac. Public transportation nearby. APPLICATION PROCESS: Rental application and processing must be done online. APPLICATION PROCESS: Go to this link: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/3808-Swan-House-Court-Burtonsville-MD-20866-293736350 and click on "RENTAL APPLICATION." $55 processing fee for each adult. ALSO NOTE: The Landlord has an employment relationship with the U.S. Dept of Housing and Urban Development. Because of a potential conflict of interest, the Landlord is not permitted to accept any HOC or similar public housing vouchers.