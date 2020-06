Amenities

Beautiful ceramic foyer. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, multiple closets plus a walk in closet. Remodeled bath tile, cabinet and vanity and sink. New stacked washer/dyer in master suite. Remodeled hall bath with tub. Living room vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen remodeled granite counter, floor, ceramic tile back splash, new cabinets and appliances. New furnace. Open space, big park across the street with walking trails.