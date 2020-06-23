Rent Calculator
Fairland, MD
/
3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE
3328 Castle Ridge Circle
No Longer Available
Location
3328 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD 20904
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful Corner Townhouse minutes away from 29 and 200. Brand new carpet being installed for the new tenant and painting being touched up. Will be ready within a week to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairland, MD
.
Is 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairland
.
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 CASTLE RIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
