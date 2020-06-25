2928 Hickory Leaf Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated end-unit townhouse!! - Property Id: 215611



, 16 1-4!!



Stunning new kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cabinets with crown molding! The elegantly remodeled upstairs bathroom is breathtaking!!



Finished basement includes bedroom with private bath, an office/family room, and laundry room equipped with new Samsung front loading washer and dryer. The deck with built in seating is the perfect place to gather with friends and family.



New carpet on upstairs bedroom level and new paint from top to bottom. 2 parking spots (1 reserved & 1 guest) in front of house.



Great location! Conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and commuter roads like 29/200/95/495. 20 minutes to downtown Silver Spring and a half-hour from both DC and Baltimore!



No smoking and no pets allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215611

Property Id 215611



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5513996)