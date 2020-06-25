All apartments in Fairland
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

2928 Hickory Leaf Way

2928 Hickory Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Hickory Leaf Way, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated end-unit townhouse!! - Property Id: 215611

, 16 1-4!!

Stunning new kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cabinets with crown molding! The elegantly remodeled upstairs bathroom is breathtaking!!

Finished basement includes bedroom with private bath, an office/family room, and laundry room equipped with new Samsung front loading washer and dryer. The deck with built in seating is the perfect place to gather with friends and family.

New carpet on upstairs bedroom level and new paint from top to bottom. 2 parking spots (1 reserved & 1 guest) in front of house.

Great location! Conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and commuter roads like 29/200/95/495. 20 minutes to downtown Silver Spring and a half-hour from both DC and Baltimore!

No smoking and no pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215611
Property Id 215611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have any available units?
2928 Hickory Leaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have?
Some of 2928 Hickory Leaf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Hickory Leaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Hickory Leaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Hickory Leaf Way pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way offers parking.
Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have a pool?
No, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have accessible units?
No, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Hickory Leaf Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Hickory Leaf Way does not have units with air conditioning.

