Fairland, MD
14522 Wexhall Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

14522 Wexhall Ter

14522 Wexhall Terrace · (301) 685-1250
Location

14522 Wexhall Terrace, Fairland, MD 20866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this fully upgraded 3 BD 2.5 BA Townhome located in a friendly neighborhood in Townes of Gloucester, Burtsonville!

This home features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, and a living room with a fireplace.

The bedrooms features plenty of natural lighting and spacious closets. The master bedroom is located on the third floor, and features a large walk-in closet and hardwood flooring.

This home is very close to Columbia Pike, Benjamin Banneker Middle School, Fairland Regional Park, and Columbia Local Park.

This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14522 Wexhall Ter have any available units?
14522 Wexhall Ter has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14522 Wexhall Ter have?
Some of 14522 Wexhall Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14522 Wexhall Ter currently offering any rent specials?
14522 Wexhall Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14522 Wexhall Ter pet-friendly?
No, 14522 Wexhall Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 14522 Wexhall Ter offer parking?
Yes, 14522 Wexhall Ter offers parking.
Does 14522 Wexhall Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14522 Wexhall Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14522 Wexhall Ter have a pool?
Yes, 14522 Wexhall Ter has a pool.
Does 14522 Wexhall Ter have accessible units?
No, 14522 Wexhall Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 14522 Wexhall Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14522 Wexhall Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 14522 Wexhall Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 14522 Wexhall Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
