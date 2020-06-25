14522 Wexhall Ter

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Please click here to apply



Welcome home to this fully upgraded 3 BD 2.5 BA Townhome located in a friendly neighborhood in Townes of Gloucester, Burtsonville!



This home features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, and a living room with a fireplace.



The bedrooms features plenty of natural lighting and spacious closets. The master bedroom is located on the third floor, and features a large walk-in closet and hardwood flooring.



This home is very close to Columbia Pike, Benjamin Banneker Middle School, Fairland Regional Park, and Columbia Local Park.



This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!