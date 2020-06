Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious single family house for rent in Cross Creek community!! Almost 3500 sq.ft. Located in Cul-de-sac street, Two tier maintenance free deck and brick patio in private backyard. Updated bathrooms, painting, SS appliances. Huge sunroom off the kitchen, Library, Hardwood flooring on most of first floor. Huge Master Suite with Walk-In Closet. Great access to major highways. Qualification must be verified for all showings.