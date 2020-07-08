774 Seawall Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom EOG in Essex! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Essex! Hardwood floors flow throughout the spacious living room and separate dining room perfect for entertaining! Updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave. Comfortable upper level includes 3 bedrooms and an updated shared bath. Partially finished lower level offers a bonus powder room and separate laundry/storage area with full-sized washer/dryer. Fully fenced backyard with parking pad for added efficiency! Conveniently located off 702 with easy access to I-695 as well as public transportation.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE2890131)