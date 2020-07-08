All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 774 Seawall Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
774 Seawall Road
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

774 Seawall Road

774 Seawall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

774 Seawall Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom EOG in Essex! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Essex! Hardwood floors flow throughout the spacious living room and separate dining room perfect for entertaining! Updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave. Comfortable upper level includes 3 bedrooms and an updated shared bath. Partially finished lower level offers a bonus powder room and separate laundry/storage area with full-sized washer/dryer. Fully fenced backyard with parking pad for added efficiency! Conveniently located off 702 with easy access to I-695 as well as public transportation.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2890131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Seawall Road have any available units?
774 Seawall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 Seawall Road have?
Some of 774 Seawall Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Seawall Road currently offering any rent specials?
774 Seawall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Seawall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Seawall Road is pet friendly.
Does 774 Seawall Road offer parking?
Yes, 774 Seawall Road offers parking.
Does 774 Seawall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 774 Seawall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Seawall Road have a pool?
No, 774 Seawall Road does not have a pool.
Does 774 Seawall Road have accessible units?
No, 774 Seawall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Seawall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Seawall Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College