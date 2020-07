Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The listing is for the rear unit of 616 New Jersey Ave. Private entrance. This one bedroom unit is centrally located in Essex and close to bus lines and shopping. This unit features open floor plan with updated kitchen and private bath. BEdroom has large walk in closet. Rental includes BGE/water/and one cable box. Please use property management application and lease when applying.