6 Banyan Wood Ct

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 bath Condo in a desired Essex area - Condo property located in a quiet home owner area.



Condo has Vaulted ceilings, water view balcony, 3 bedrooms,1 bath, washer/dryer, secured main door entrance, NO PETS, all applicants 18+ must have $35 background/credit check.



Good credit only 600+ credit score.



Rental under property management Co.



Directions: Rt 695 East towards Essex to left onto MD-702 S, turn right on Mansfield Rd, continue straight onto Sugarwood Cir., turn right on Banyan Wood Ct Bldg #6 on right.



(RLNE3652832)