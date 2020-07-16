324 Leeanne Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated End Unit Row Home in Essex.



Come out and see your new dream home. This newly renovated beauty comes fully equip with brand new stainless steal appliances, a dish washer, a brand new washer and dryer, a new roof and new windows. This home also features hardwood floors and granite counter tops. This is a 4 bed room 2 bathroom home with a fully finished basement, and a fenced in back yard. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss!! Section 8 Vouchers accepted !

*photos are from our model properties.