All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 324 Leeanne Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
324 Leeanne Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 Leeanne Rd

324 Leeanne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

324 Leeanne Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated End Unit Row Home in Essex.

Come out and see your new dream home. This newly renovated beauty comes fully equip with brand new stainless steal appliances, a dish washer, a brand new washer and dryer, a new roof and new windows. This home also features hardwood floors and granite counter tops. This is a 4 bed room 2 bathroom home with a fully finished basement, and a fenced in back yard. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss!! Section 8 Vouchers accepted !
*photos are from our model properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Leeanne Rd have any available units?
324 Leeanne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Leeanne Rd have?
Some of 324 Leeanne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Leeanne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
324 Leeanne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Leeanne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Leeanne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 324 Leeanne Rd offer parking?
No, 324 Leeanne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 324 Leeanne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Leeanne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Leeanne Rd have a pool?
No, 324 Leeanne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 324 Leeanne Rd have accessible units?
No, 324 Leeanne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Leeanne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Leeanne Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College