324 Leeanne Rd

Amenities
Newly Renovated End Unit Row Home in Essex.
Come out and see your new dream home. This newly renovated beauty comes fully equip with brand new stainless steal appliances, a dish washer, a brand new washer and dryer, a new roof and new windows. This home also features hardwood floors and granite counter tops. This is a 4 bed room 2 bathroom home with a fully finished basement, and a fenced in back yard. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss!! Section 8 Vouchers accepted !
*photos are from our model properties.