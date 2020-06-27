All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 305 Candry Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
305 Candry Ter
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

305 Candry Ter

305 Candry Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

305 Candry Terrace, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Painted 4BR 1.2 BA W/Master on Main Floor - Property Id: 132938

Just Updated 4 Bedroom 1.2 Bath Home Across from Essex Elementary School. All floors Freshly Painted.
Master Bedroom on main floor with Double 6-panel doors and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs with 3 more Bedrooms, Cedar Closets, Built-In Shelving, Wainscoting, are Full Bathroom. Downs stairs Has a Large Eat-In Kitchen looking out at the fenced back yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and under cabinet lighting. New Water Proof Flooring just installed. Small Pantry off kitchen. Living Room off kitchen with built-ins. Backyard paved and available for parking. Washer Dryer in Unit! Vouchers Accepted!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132938p
Property Id 132938

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Candry Ter have any available units?
305 Candry Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Candry Ter have?
Some of 305 Candry Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Candry Ter currently offering any rent specials?
305 Candry Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Candry Ter pet-friendly?
No, 305 Candry Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 305 Candry Ter offer parking?
Yes, 305 Candry Ter offers parking.
Does 305 Candry Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Candry Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Candry Ter have a pool?
No, 305 Candry Ter does not have a pool.
Does 305 Candry Ter have accessible units?
No, 305 Candry Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Candry Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Candry Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College