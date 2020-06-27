305 Candry Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly Painted 4BR 1.2 BA W/Master on Main Floor - Property Id: 132938



Just Updated 4 Bedroom 1.2 Bath Home Across from Essex Elementary School. All floors Freshly Painted.

Master Bedroom on main floor with Double 6-panel doors and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs with 3 more Bedrooms, Cedar Closets, Built-In Shelving, Wainscoting, are Full Bathroom. Downs stairs Has a Large Eat-In Kitchen looking out at the fenced back yard. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and under cabinet lighting. New Water Proof Flooring just installed. Small Pantry off kitchen. Living Room off kitchen with built-ins. Backyard paved and available for parking. Washer Dryer in Unit! Vouchers Accepted!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132938p

Property Id 132938



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5015574)