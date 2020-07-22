1710 GLEN CURTIS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

OPEN SUNDAY 1/12 from 12- 12:45. This place is so cozy! Feels like a cabin in the woods. You will love the high ceilings on the 1st floor. FULL unfinished basement for storage. Fenced yard, patio, shed, and off street parking make this rental a GEM! REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).