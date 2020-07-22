All apartments in Essex
1710 GLEN CURTIS ROAD
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

1710 GLEN CURTIS ROAD

1710 Glen Curtis Road · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Glen Curtis Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
OPEN SUNDAY 1/12 from 12- 12:45. This place is so cozy! Feels like a cabin in the woods. You will love the high ceilings on the 1st floor. FULL unfinished basement for storage. Fenced yard, patio, shed, and off street parking make this rental a GEM! REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

