CALL OR TEXT RON FOR RENTAL REQUIREMENTS TODAY!!!! ****443-447-5238*** This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath in essex just off of 702 conveniently located to grocery stores and major highways! Public transportation is within walking distance as well! 1st level has open floor plan with huge living space and beautiful updated kitchen! Move to the 2nd level and you have 3 spacious bedrooms and a lovely updated full bath! This house has a basement and washer/dryer! DO NOT MISS OUT!!!