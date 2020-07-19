All apartments in Essex
Essex, MD
1515 Williams Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

1515 Williams Ave

1515 Williams Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Williams Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Receive a $500 gift card if lease and deposit are signed and paid by 4/15/19

Amazing 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Essex

Property Highlights:
- Newly renovated with new roof, doors, flooring
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Front and rear porch with fenced in backyard
- Plenty of street parking with additional parking in the back
- Spacious living room and bedrooms
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Vouchers welcome!
- No pets

Available today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4694367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Williams Ave have any available units?
1515 Williams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Williams Ave have?
Some of 1515 Williams Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Williams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Williams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Williams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Williams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 1515 Williams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Williams Ave offers parking.
Does 1515 Williams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Williams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Williams Ave have a pool?
No, 1515 Williams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Williams Ave have accessible units?
No, 1515 Williams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Williams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Williams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
