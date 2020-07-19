1515 Williams Ave

Amenities
Receive a $500 gift card if lease and deposit are signed and paid by 4/15/19
Amazing 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Essex
Property Highlights:
- Newly renovated with new roof, doors, flooring
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Front and rear porch with fenced in backyard
- Plenty of street parking with additional parking in the back
- Spacious living room and bedrooms
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Vouchers welcome!
- No pets
Available today!
(RLNE4694367)