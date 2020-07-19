1515 Williams Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils

Receive a $500 gift card if lease and deposit are signed and paid by 4/15/19



Amazing 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Essex



Property Highlights:

- Newly renovated with new roof, doors, flooring

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Front and rear porch with fenced in backyard

- Plenty of street parking with additional parking in the back

- Spacious living room and bedrooms

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Vouchers welcome!

- No pets



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



