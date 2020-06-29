Large Single family Split Level 4 Bed and 3 Full bath. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Large new windows and hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck off the dining room and the fenced back-yard. Great Howard County public schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have any available units?
9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have?
Some of 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.