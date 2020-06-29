All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE

9210 Maple Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Maple Rock Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Single family Split Level 4 Bed and 3 Full bath. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Large new windows and hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck off the dining room and the fenced back-yard. Great Howard County public schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have any available units?
9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have?
Some of 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 MAPLE ROCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
