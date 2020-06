Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Showing on Friday between 9;30-10;30am on 06/05/2020. Remarkably Beautiful End unit Townhouse in Ellicott city! Do not miss this opportunity to rent for 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom house with Hardwood floor. Double decks toward to scenic area in the back. Enjoy the convenient location and easy access to US 40, Route 70, Route 100, Route 29. Closed to Shopping, dinning too. Landlord prefers Credit Score above 680. No smoking, No Pet Policy. Requires tenant's insurance.