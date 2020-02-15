All apartments in Ellicott City
4679 HALLOWED STREAM
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 AM

4679 HALLOWED STREAM

4679 Hallowed Stream · (443) 574-1600
Location

4679 Hallowed Stream, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dorsey Search

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2018 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer. This three-level townhouse comes with a large living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and a full finished basement with a refrigerator. Comes with upgraded appliances, granted counters, backsplash, and side by side refrigerator. You would enjoy the walkout basement that leads to walking trails and a park. Walking distance to playground, park, and Giant food. Close to major highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have any available units?
4679 HALLOWED STREAM has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have?
Some of 4679 HALLOWED STREAM's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4679 HALLOWED STREAM currently offering any rent specials?
4679 HALLOWED STREAM isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 HALLOWED STREAM pet-friendly?
No, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM offer parking?
No, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM does not offer parking.
Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have a pool?
No, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM does not have a pool.
Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have accessible units?
No, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM has units with dishwashers.
Does 4679 HALLOWED STREAM have units with air conditioning?
No, 4679 HALLOWED STREAM does not have units with air conditioning.
