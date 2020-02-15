4679 HALLOWED STREAM

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer. This three-level townhouse comes with a large living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and a full finished basement with a refrigerator. Comes with upgraded appliances, granted counters, backsplash, and side by side refrigerator. You would enjoy the walkout basement that leads to walking trails and a park. Walking distance to playground, park, and Giant food. Close to major highways and shopping.