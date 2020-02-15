4679 HALLOWED STREAM

Amenities
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer. This three-level townhouse comes with a large living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and a full finished basement with a refrigerator. Comes with upgraded appliances, granted counters, backsplash, and side by side refrigerator. You would enjoy the walkout basement that leads to walking trails and a park. Walking distance to playground, park, and Giant food. Close to major highways and shopping.