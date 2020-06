Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY DORSEY HALL TOWNHOME WITH LOTS OF SPACE! 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS; MASTER BEDROOM WITH LOFT; FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT; LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN; PRIME LOCATION - CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & TRAVEL ROUTES; 1 CAR GARAGE; A TON OF SPACE FOR THE $$! ; AVAILABLE 9/1/19. SOME REPAIRS ARE CURRENTLY BEING COMPLETED. PLEASE CALL WITH ANY QUESTIONS! *owner is going to have whole house painted*