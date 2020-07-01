3457 NANMARK COURT

Amenities

Top rated schools - Centennial HS, Burleigh Manor MS. Northfield ES. - Nice colonial located at quiet CUL-DE-SAC . 4 bedrooms , 2.5 baths. Wall-to-wall hardwood floor - Main floor includes living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and a 1/2 bathroom. Eat-in kitchen with sliding glass door opens to the deck and large fenced backyard. Finished lower level recreation room with a wet bar and large storage room. Wood burning fireplace. With two car garage. Walking distance to the county library. Easy access to major highways (29, 70, 100, 95). convenient to major shopping centers, Columbia mall, parks and recreation/sports centers.