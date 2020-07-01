All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

3457 NANMARK COURT

3457 Nanmark Court · No Longer Available
Location

3457 Nanmark Court, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Top rated schools - Centennial HS, Burleigh Manor MS. Northfield ES. - Nice colonial located at quiet CUL-DE-SAC . 4 bedrooms , 2.5 baths. Wall-to-wall hardwood floor - Main floor includes living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and a 1/2 bathroom. Eat-in kitchen with sliding glass door opens to the deck and large fenced backyard. Finished lower level recreation room with a wet bar and large storage room. Wood burning fireplace. With two car garage. Walking distance to the county library. Easy access to major highways (29, 70, 100, 95). convenient to major shopping centers, Columbia mall, parks and recreation/sports centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3457 NANMARK COURT have any available units?
3457 NANMARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3457 NANMARK COURT have?
Some of 3457 NANMARK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3457 NANMARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3457 NANMARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3457 NANMARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3457 NANMARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3457 NANMARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3457 NANMARK COURT offers parking.
Does 3457 NANMARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3457 NANMARK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3457 NANMARK COURT have a pool?
No, 3457 NANMARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3457 NANMARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3457 NANMARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3457 NANMARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3457 NANMARK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3457 NANMARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3457 NANMARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

