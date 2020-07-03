All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE

3238 Springs Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3238 Springs Drive West, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must have a credit history and score of at least 600 and employment reference. MOVE-IN TODAY! Home was rehabbed in the last 3 years. Home backs to open space! Recent Hardwood Floors, Bath upgrades, Sliding Doors, Decking, Lighting, NEW Carpet and paint! 1st floor features hardwood floors throughout with an eat-in kitchen, Dining room, Living Room and half-bath. A Deck is accessed from Living Room. 2nd floor bedrooms have vaulted ceilings with a Master Bath and Hall Bath! The lower level has a bedroom, fully finished family room, laundry, storage and WALK OUT to an open space area! Excellent schools and convenient to shopping and restaurants! Ready to move in! Home is also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have any available units?
3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have?
Some of 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

