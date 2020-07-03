3238 W SPRINGS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Must have a credit history and score of at least 600 and employment reference. MOVE-IN TODAY! Home was rehabbed in the last 3 years. Home backs to open space! Recent Hardwood Floors, Bath upgrades, Sliding Doors, Decking, Lighting, NEW Carpet and paint! 1st floor features hardwood floors throughout with an eat-in kitchen, Dining room, Living Room and half-bath. A Deck is accessed from Living Room. 2nd floor bedrooms have vaulted ceilings with a Master Bath and Hall Bath! The lower level has a bedroom, fully finished family room, laundry, storage and WALK OUT to an open space area! Excellent schools and convenient to shopping and restaurants! Ready to move in! Home is also for sale!