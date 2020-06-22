2115 GANTON GREEN

Amenities
Welcome to Waverly Woods and Ganton Green! This gorgeous condominium has just been freshly painted throughout. Featuring an underground parking space conveniently located near the elevator, along with a storage room closet. (Parking Spot #24). The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and lead out to the private porch where you can sit and relax. The two bedrooms each have wall-to-wall carpeting and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom is tiled with dual sink vanity and shower with bench. Hall full bathroom is located outside of second bedroom. Available immediately. Must have strong credit (FICO 670+) and income ($5500+ monthly income) reference.