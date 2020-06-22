All apartments in Ellicott City
2115 GANTON GREEN

2115 Ganton Green · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Ganton Green, Ellicott City, MD 21163

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome to Waverly Woods and Ganton Green! This gorgeous condominium has just been freshly painted throughout. Featuring an underground parking space conveniently located near the elevator, along with a storage room closet. (Parking Spot #24). The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and lead out to the private porch where you can sit and relax. The two bedrooms each have wall-to-wall carpeting and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom is tiled with dual sink vanity and shower with bench. Hall full bathroom is located outside of second bedroom. Available immediately. Must have strong credit (FICO 670+) and income ($5500+ monthly income) reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 GANTON GREEN have any available units?
2115 GANTON GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 2115 GANTON GREEN have?
Some of 2115 GANTON GREEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 GANTON GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
2115 GANTON GREEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 GANTON GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 2115 GANTON GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 2115 GANTON GREEN offer parking?
Yes, 2115 GANTON GREEN does offer parking.
Does 2115 GANTON GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 GANTON GREEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 GANTON GREEN have a pool?
No, 2115 GANTON GREEN does not have a pool.
Does 2115 GANTON GREEN have accessible units?
No, 2115 GANTON GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 GANTON GREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 GANTON GREEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 GANTON GREEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 GANTON GREEN does not have units with air conditioning.
