7509 Main St 1st Floor

If interested please call 410-984-4612. Newly remodeled efficient 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with private laundry/storage room. $1000 per month plus electric. Security deposit $1000. rent includes water, sewer, trash removal. private off street parking. includes: stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Desirable in town location. Walk to Becks, Market Tavern, French Twist, Baldwins and the many town festivals. No pets. No smoking. $35 application fee. Credit and background check. Rental insurance required. Located near Eldersburg, Howard County, Fort Meade, Columbia, Ellicott City, Elkridge, Owings Mills, Westminster, Finksburg, Mount Airy, Woodbine, Baltimore.

