Home
/
Eldersburg, MD
/
7509 Main St 1st Floor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7509 Main St 1st Floor

7509 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Main St, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 BR 1 Bath $1000 per month - Property Id: 90937

If interested please call 410-984-4612. Newly remodeled efficient 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with private laundry/storage room. $1000 per month plus electric. Security deposit $1000. rent includes water, sewer, trash removal. private off street parking. includes: stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Desirable in town location. Walk to Becks, Market Tavern, French Twist, Baldwins and the many town festivals. No pets. No smoking. $35 application fee. Credit and background check. Rental insurance required. Located near Eldersburg, Howard County, Fort Meade, Columbia, Ellicott City, Elkridge, Owings Mills, Westminster, Finksburg, Mount Airy, Woodbine, Baltimore.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90937
Property Id 90937

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4582579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have any available units?
7509 Main St 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have?
Some of 7509 Main St 1st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Main St 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Main St 1st Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Main St 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 7509 Main St 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 7509 Main St 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7509 Main St 1st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 7509 Main St 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 7509 Main St 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 Main St 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 Main St 1st Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 7509 Main St 1st Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
