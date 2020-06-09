7045 MACBETH WAY

Amenities

parking playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Available on August 1st. Spacious split level single family home located in a quiet neighborhood, yet so close to shopping which is minutes away. Gladly, the community tennis courts are in walking distance. This gorgeous home offers a huge flat backyard backing to the community open space which makes it an ideal kids play ground and the place for friends' entertaining gatherings. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Large family on the lower level with walk out level door to the backyard. If you are tired of living in a condo or an apartment, this is it for your family to have a real private home to enjoy life! Owner pays for trash collection, HOA fees and real property taxes. Tenant is responsible for taking care of the yards. Please go to broker's website to apply online. Application fee is $55 for each adult.