6342 JACOBS CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rental application link will be online soon. Rental available August 14th! All three levels finished. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, 2.5 bathrooms and 3 bedrooms! Nice size backyard and pets are case by case basis.