Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Just Like Brand New and Ready To Go. Exterior Boosts Large Back Yard, Expansive Deck Accessed From The Sliders. Attached Carport 20X35 Detached Garage. Walking Distance To Trails Around The Reservoir. Last House On The Street No Thru Traffic. Inside Offers Updated Kitchen and Baths. Over-sized Master Bedroom and Bath. Pets Are Considered On Case By Case Bases . Large or Multi Animals If Approved May Require A Significant Pet Deposit.