Former model home! Elegantly decorated and move-in ready 3-LVL townhome in a prime location-Walking distance to shopping restaurants. Granite counters, center island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, laminated floors in the kitchen. Garden bath in the master. Rent includes condo fees, water and trash charges. Community has outdoor pool and tot lots and picnic area. This is it!