Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful town home in great community with the open feel and look you want! Over looks pond -Greatkitchen with center isle. Granite Counters! 2 bedroom on the upper level and private master suite on the toplevel! Walk in closet, separate shower and soaking tub! Community Pool, tot lot, and paths and close to major commuter routes and shopping!!! Water/ sewer /condo fee included in rent