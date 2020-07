Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This meticulously maintained one bedroom condo is located on the end of the row in Marvin Gardens. The carpet has been replaced and the paint is fresh. This is a quiet +55 community conveniently located off of Ridge Road. The unit includes a full kitchen, washer/dryer, bedroom with walk-in closet, and comes partially furnished. There is a reserved parking spot for this unit. No stairs! Water/Sewage/Trash Removal/Parking Included.