1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths condo in Edgewood, Woodbridge Center community. Move-in ready, excellent finishes, water/sewer fees covered. Vouchers considered. Discount for good credit/long-term leasing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
