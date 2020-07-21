All apartments in Edgewood
1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY

1302 Clover Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths condo in Edgewood, Woodbridge Center community. Move-in ready, excellent finishes, water/sewer fees covered. Vouchers considered. Discount for good credit/long-term leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have any available units?
1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY offer parking?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 CLOVER VALLEY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
