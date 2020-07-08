6317 Tuckerman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

Nice 1900 sq.ft home

4 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Walk out Basement

Laundry Room

Patio with large level Fenced Yard



Conveniently located near Schools, College Park commuting rail and Military Bases. Close to Grocery stores, coffee shops, Restaurants.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!

Available Features: Verizon, Dish, DirecTV, Viasat, Xfinity Services available in the area.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.