All apartments in East Riverdale
Find more places like 6317 Tuckerman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Riverdale, MD
/
6317 Tuckerman Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:15 PM

6317 Tuckerman Street

6317 Tuckerman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Riverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

6317 Tuckerman Street, East Riverdale, MD 20737
East Riverdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Nice 1900 sq.ft home
4 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Walk out Basement
Laundry Room
Patio with large level Fenced Yard

Conveniently located near Schools, College Park commuting rail and Military Bases. Close to Grocery stores, coffee shops, Restaurants.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!
Available Features: Verizon, Dish, DirecTV, Viasat, Xfinity Services available in the area.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Tuckerman Street have any available units?
6317 Tuckerman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 6317 Tuckerman Street have?
Some of 6317 Tuckerman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Tuckerman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Tuckerman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Tuckerman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 Tuckerman Street is pet friendly.
Does 6317 Tuckerman Street offer parking?
No, 6317 Tuckerman Street does not offer parking.
Does 6317 Tuckerman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 Tuckerman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Tuckerman Street have a pool?
No, 6317 Tuckerman Street does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Tuckerman Street have accessible units?
No, 6317 Tuckerman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Tuckerman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6317 Tuckerman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6317 Tuckerman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6317 Tuckerman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct
East Riverdale, MD 20737
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter
East Riverdale, MD 20737

Similar Pages

East Riverdale 2 BedroomsEast Riverdale 3 Bedrooms
East Riverdale Accessible ApartmentsEast Riverdale Apartments with Parking
East Riverdale Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD
Largo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyPrince George's Community College
Marymount University