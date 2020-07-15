10320 WILD GOOSE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

No HOA. Water access community. The community borders on the Patuxent River and offers a boat ramp for members of the neighborhood civic association. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind lakefront home in Northern Calvert County on 3.61 acres, located on a cul-de-sac. Great for kayaking, paddle boarding, or canoeing. Home has lots of character. Home includes an awesome kitchen with wood ceiling, private screened porch and sitting room off of the owner's suite, a sunroom off the family room, large deck, lake views and access, wine cellar, 3-car garage, private pier/dock. Located in the sought after community of Ferry Landing Woods. Easy access to DC, Northern Virginia, Annapolis, Baltimore, and many other areas. Easy access to Commuter buses. Located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and parks.