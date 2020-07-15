All apartments in Dunkirk
Find more places like 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunkirk, MD
/
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

10320 WILD GOOSE WAY

10320 Wild Goose Way · (443) 968-9595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10320 Wild Goose Way, Dunkirk, MD 20754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No HOA. Water access community. The community borders on the Patuxent River and offers a boat ramp for members of the neighborhood civic association. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind lakefront home in Northern Calvert County on 3.61 acres, located on a cul-de-sac. Great for kayaking, paddle boarding, or canoeing. Home has lots of character. Home includes an awesome kitchen with wood ceiling, private screened porch and sitting room off of the owner's suite, a sunroom off the family room, large deck, lake views and access, wine cellar, 3-car garage, private pier/dock. Located in the sought after community of Ferry Landing Woods. Easy access to DC, Northern Virginia, Annapolis, Baltimore, and many other areas. Easy access to Commuter buses. Located minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have any available units?
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have?
Some of 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunkirk.
Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY offers parking.
Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have a pool?
No, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10320 WILD GOOSE WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDCamp Springs, MDMarlton, MDDeale, MDChesapeake Beach, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlboro Village, MDRosaryville, MD
Clinton, MDKettering, MDLargo, MDForestville, MDLake Arbor, MDMitchellville, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDWalker Mill, MDDistrict Heights, MDSummerfield, MDAccokeek, MDParole, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity