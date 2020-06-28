8427 Stansbury Lake Dr

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Outstanding 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage near Chesterwood Park in Dundalk! Bright open living area offers wood flooring throughout with a separate dining space and convenient bath. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a granite center island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook with bay window! Spacious upper includes a master suite with walk-in closet, wall-to-wall neutral carpeting, and full bath with luxurious soaking tub! Fully finished basement features tons of bonus living space! Full-size washer and dryer included! *price subject to 18-month lease*
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
(RLNE5126107)