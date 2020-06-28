All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

8427 Stansbury Lake Dr

8427 Stansbury Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8427 Stansbury Lake Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Outstanding 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage near Chesterwood Park in Dundalk! Bright open living area offers wood flooring throughout with a separate dining space and convenient bath. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a granite center island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook with bay window! Spacious upper includes a master suite with walk-in closet, wall-to-wall neutral carpeting, and full bath with luxurious soaking tub! Fully finished basement features tons of bonus living space! Full-size washer and dryer included! *price subject to 18-month lease*

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5126107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr have any available units?
8427 Stansbury Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr have?
Some of 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8427 Stansbury Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8427 Stansbury Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
