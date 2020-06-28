8427 Stansbury Lake Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Outstanding 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage near Chesterwood Park in Dundalk! Bright open living area offers wood flooring throughout with a separate dining space and convenient bath. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining boasting a granite center island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook with bay window! Spacious upper includes a master suite with walk-in closet, wall-to-wall neutral carpeting, and full bath with luxurious soaking tub! Fully finished basement features tons of bonus living space! Full-size washer and dryer included! *price subject to 18-month lease*



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



