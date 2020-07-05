All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

517 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

517 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 Fairview Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
YOU WILL LOVE THIS PLACE! Interior has been totally rehabbed. Gorgeous white kitchen with granite and SS appliances. New luxury bath and Stacked Washer and Dryer. Plush carpet and large walkin bedroom closet. Enclosed front porch. Large back yard. Full basement for storage. All appliances. Front porch and spacious rear yard. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

