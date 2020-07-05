517 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

YOU WILL LOVE THIS PLACE! Interior has been totally rehabbed. Gorgeous white kitchen with granite and SS appliances. New luxury bath and Stacked Washer and Dryer. Plush carpet and large walkin bedroom closet. Enclosed front porch. Large back yard. Full basement for storage. All appliances. Front porch and spacious rear yard. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).