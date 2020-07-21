3474 Dunhaven Rd

Amenities

Check this fully renovated 3 bedroom rowhome located in Dundalk, MD. Features new flooring all throughout the unit, with brand new appliances, washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and updated kitchen! This home also offers a covered front porch and a fenced in yard. Close to Merritt Point park and easy access to I-695. Call us now to set up an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit