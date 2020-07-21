All apartments in Dundalk
3474 Dunhaven Rd
Last updated January 28 2020

3474 Dunhaven Rd

3474 Dunhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

3474 Dunhaven Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this fully renovated 3 bedroom rowhome located in Dundalk, MD. Features new flooring all throughout the unit, with brand new appliances, washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system and updated kitchen! This home also offers a covered front porch and a fenced in yard. Close to Merritt Point park and easy access to I-695. Call us now to set up an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 Dunhaven Rd have any available units?
3474 Dunhaven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3474 Dunhaven Rd have?
Some of 3474 Dunhaven Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 Dunhaven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3474 Dunhaven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 Dunhaven Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3474 Dunhaven Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3474 Dunhaven Rd offer parking?
No, 3474 Dunhaven Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3474 Dunhaven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3474 Dunhaven Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 Dunhaven Rd have a pool?
No, 3474 Dunhaven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3474 Dunhaven Rd have accessible units?
No, 3474 Dunhaven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 Dunhaven Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3474 Dunhaven Rd has units with dishwashers.
