Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:03 AM

13316 Darnestown Rd

13316 Darnestown Road · No Longer Available
Location

13316 Darnestown Road, Darnestown, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
garage
Rarely available custom home by Bobby Devlin. This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath contemporary home boasting huge bedrooms, large screened porch, hardwood floors on most of the main level, huge wrap around deck, patio, skylights, vaulted ceilings, double-sided fireplace on the main level and another fireplace on the lower level. It is a very open and airy floor plan on a 1.05 acres wooded lot. Lots of privacy. Quiet yet easy access (even in snowstorms) since house sits well off of Darnestown Road (MD-28). 2 Car garage and a carport. Fenced in yard with a separate pet run. Private driveway with additional parking for multiple vehicles.

Excellent Schools : Darnestown ES, Lakeland Parks MS, Northwest HS.
Within 1.2 miles of shopping, retail, recreation, library, etc.

Most common compliment: Feels like a ski chalet in winter and a home in the woods through the rest of the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Darnestown Rd have any available units?
13316 Darnestown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darnestown, MD.
What amenities does 13316 Darnestown Rd have?
Some of 13316 Darnestown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Darnestown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Darnestown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Darnestown Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 Darnestown Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13316 Darnestown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13316 Darnestown Rd offers parking.
Does 13316 Darnestown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13316 Darnestown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Darnestown Rd have a pool?
No, 13316 Darnestown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13316 Darnestown Rd have accessible units?
No, 13316 Darnestown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Darnestown Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13316 Darnestown Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13316 Darnestown Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13316 Darnestown Rd has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

