13316 Darnestown Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Rarely available custom home by Bobby Devlin. This is a 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath contemporary home boasting huge bedrooms, large screened porch, hardwood floors on most of the main level, huge wrap around deck, patio, skylights, vaulted ceilings, double-sided fireplace on the main level and another fireplace on the lower level. It is a very open and airy floor plan on a 1.05 acres wooded lot. Lots of privacy. Quiet yet easy access (even in snowstorms) since house sits well off of Darnestown Road (MD-28). 2 Car garage and a carport. Fenced in yard with a separate pet run. Private driveway with additional parking for multiple vehicles.



Excellent Schools : Darnestown ES, Lakeland Parks MS, Northwest HS.

Within 1.2 miles of shopping, retail, recreation, library, etc.



Most common compliment: Feels like a ski chalet in winter and a home in the woods through the rest of the year.