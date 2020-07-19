All apartments in Crofton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 SOHO CT

1118 Soho Court · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Soho Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Newly renovated townhome in Crofton. Like a new home. Move in ready. To apply, go to Long and Foster.com. L&F will not have paper application any more. Please apply on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 SOHO CT have any available units?
1118 SOHO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1118 SOHO CT have?
Some of 1118 SOHO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 SOHO CT currently offering any rent specials?
1118 SOHO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 SOHO CT pet-friendly?
No, 1118 SOHO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1118 SOHO CT offer parking?
Yes, 1118 SOHO CT offers parking.
Does 1118 SOHO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 SOHO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 SOHO CT have a pool?
No, 1118 SOHO CT does not have a pool.
Does 1118 SOHO CT have accessible units?
No, 1118 SOHO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 SOHO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 SOHO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 SOHO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 SOHO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
