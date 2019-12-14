All apartments in Coral Hills
Find more places like 813 Drum Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
813 Drum Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

813 Drum Avenue

813 Drum Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Hills
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

813 Drum Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
813 Drum Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD 20743 - This is a great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Capitol Heights, MD. The kitchen has a designer countertops, refrigerator, stove and full-size stackable washer and dryer. In addition, the bathroom has been upgraded . The living room and bedrooms are very spacious with designer ceiling fans in select rooms. Close to shopping, entertainment, recreation, restaurants, and much more. You will love everything about this quaint home. Do not wait because it will not last long!

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/lQuPij2mgxQ

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5185071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Drum Avenue have any available units?
813 Drum Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 813 Drum Avenue have?
Some of 813 Drum Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Drum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 Drum Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Drum Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Drum Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 813 Drum Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 Drum Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 Drum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Drum Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Drum Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 Drum Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 Drum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 Drum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Drum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Drum Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Drum Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 Drum Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Hills 2 BedroomsCoral Hills 3 Bedrooms
Coral Hills Apartments with BalconyCoral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Hills Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Mount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University