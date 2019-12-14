Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

813 Drum Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD 20743 - This is a great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Capitol Heights, MD. The kitchen has a designer countertops, refrigerator, stove and full-size stackable washer and dryer. In addition, the bathroom has been upgraded . The living room and bedrooms are very spacious with designer ceiling fans in select rooms. Close to shopping, entertainment, recreation, restaurants, and much more. You will love everything about this quaint home. Do not wait because it will not last long!



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/lQuPij2mgxQ



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5185071)