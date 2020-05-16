4312 byers st

Amenities
Spacious room available near DC - Property Id: 270880
One room available for move-in May 1st! Perfect for DC professionals. (Move in date flexible)
The area:
- Nice quiet, neighborhood 5 min from DC
- 5-10 min walk from several bus lines that take you into downtown
- 10 minutes from Safeway and many local bars and restaurants
The Space:
- Renting out one room in a 5 bedroom/2-bathroom single family house
- Shared bathroom
- 1300 square feet
- Nicely updated with hardwood floors and large open floor plan
- In-house laundry
- Space in driveway and street for parking
- One-person occupancy
- No smoking/no pets
Who we are:
- One resident doctor (male) and one consultant (male)
- We are both between 25 to 30
- We enjoy grilling, sports, music and checking out all the museums and monuments.
Qualification requirements:
- Credit score > 600
- Positive references from previous landlords
- Gross monthly income > $2100/month
- No prior evictions
- Clean criminal background
No Pets Allowed
