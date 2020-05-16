All apartments in Coral Hills
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

4312 byers st

4312 Byers Street · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious room available near DC - Property Id: 270880

One room available for move-in May 1st! Perfect for DC professionals. (Move in date flexible)

Link for rental application: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/991334

The area:
- Nice quiet, neighborhood 5 min from DC
- 5-10 min walk from several bus lines that take you into downtown
- 10 minutes from Safeway and many local bars and restaurants

The Space:
- Renting out one room in a 5 bedroom/2-bathroom single family house
- Shared bathroom
- 1300 square feet
- Nicely updated with hardwood floors and large open floor plan
- In-house laundry
- Space in driveway and street for parking
- One-person occupancy
- No smoking/no pets

Who we are:
- One resident doctor (male) and one consultant (male)
- We are both between 25 to 30
- We enjoy grilling, sports, music and checking out all the museums and monuments.

Qualification requirements:
- Credit score > 600
- Positive references from previous landlords
- Gross monthly income > $2100/month
- No prior evictions
- Clean criminal background
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270880
Property Id 270880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 byers st have any available units?
4312 byers st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 4312 byers st have?
Some of 4312 byers st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 byers st currently offering any rent specials?
4312 byers st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 byers st pet-friendly?
No, 4312 byers st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 4312 byers st offer parking?
Yes, 4312 byers st offers parking.
Does 4312 byers st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 byers st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 byers st have a pool?
No, 4312 byers st does not have a pool.
Does 4312 byers st have accessible units?
No, 4312 byers st does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 byers st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 byers st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 byers st have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 byers st does not have units with air conditioning.

