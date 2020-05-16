4312 byers st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Spacious room available near DC - Property Id: 270880



One room available for move-in May 1st! Perfect for DC professionals. (Move in date flexible)



Link for rental application: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/991334



The area:

- Nice quiet, neighborhood 5 min from DC

- 5-10 min walk from several bus lines that take you into downtown

- 10 minutes from Safeway and many local bars and restaurants



The Space:

- Renting out one room in a 5 bedroom/2-bathroom single family house

- Shared bathroom

- 1300 square feet

- Nicely updated with hardwood floors and large open floor plan

- In-house laundry

- Space in driveway and street for parking

- One-person occupancy

- No smoking/no pets



Who we are:

- One resident doctor (male) and one consultant (male)

- We are both between 25 to 30

- We enjoy grilling, sports, music and checking out all the museums and monuments.



Qualification requirements:

- Credit score > 600

- Positive references from previous landlords

- Gross monthly income > $2100/month

- No prior evictions

- Clean criminal background

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270880

Property Id 270880



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742448)